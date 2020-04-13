Colour photocopies of curfew passes sold for Rs 500

Coronavirus lockdown: Colour photocopies of curfew passes sold for Rs 500 each in Bengaluru

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 13 2020, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 01:34 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The counterfeiters are now faking curfew passes, arguably the most precious commodity in the times of the COVID-19 lockdown. 

Police have arrested a gang of five that was allegedly photocopying valid passes issued for essential and emergency services. 

The gang was busted by B Dinesh Kumar Shetty, an assistant sub-inspector at the KG Halli police station. Shetty was checking vehicles near the Nagalingeshwara temple in Nagavara, Northeast Bengaluru. Around 1.30 pm on April 9, he asked the driver of a Maruti Omni (KA 04/Z 1165) to pull over. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The driver showed a curfew pass but Shetty found something amiss in it.

A closer examination revealed that the pass was actually a colour photocopy. The policeman then asked the driver to produce the original pass. The driver replied that it was an original pass that he had obtained from a man named Nadeem Pasha for Rs 500. 

Fortunately for the driver, Pasha happened to be passing by, riding pillion on a friend’s motorcycle. The driver pointed in his direction. Shetty and his colleagues then detained Pasha. 

A police investigation found that Pasha and four of his friends had sold many colour photocopies of a valid pass he had obtained from the office of the deputy commissioner of police (west). 

The other arrested suspects are Mohammed Abdul Rehman, 25, Mohammed Junaid Qureshi, 21, Mohammed Rakeeb, 20 and Irshad Pasha, 46, all are residents of Gandhinagar, KG Halli. 

A police officer warned the public against stepping out with fake passes. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: INS demands stimulus package for newspapers

COVID-19: INS demands stimulus package for newspapers

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

 