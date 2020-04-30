Coronavirus Lockdown: Cops aged over 55 won't be posted in public places, say Bengaluru DGP and IP

Following the COVID-19, the state police chief issued a circular directing all the jurisdiction police stations not to deploy police officials and staff who have crossed 55 years of age and also suffering from long term deceases to COVID-19 related duties instead deployed them on station works.

State police chief Praveen Sood gave the order in a circular issued to all police stations on Tuesday. He stated that police officers were at a high risk of contracting the deadly infection since they were working on the frontline and attending to medical emergencies.

Police officers suffering from diabetes, cancer, heart diseases, kidney failure and age-related illnesses are prone to Covid-19 as their immunity will be compromised, Sood stated, stressing the need to save the manpower.