Coronavirus lockdown: Cops injured as migrants turn violent in Bengaluru

Several policemen were injured on Monday night in Bengaluru after angry migrant labourers resorted to stone-pelting demanding travel arrangements to go back to their respective states.

The incident happened at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), near Madavara.

Thousands of labourers hailing from Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh had come in large numbers since Monday morning to the BIEC grounds.

However, when there was no sign of any assistance, labourers turned violent and began hurling stones at the police around 8 pm. A couple of policemen sustained severe injuries.

Mudduraj, Inspector at the Peenya Police Station, sustained head injuries and was found bleeding profusely. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. The workers said they should be allowed to return to their states and demanded train facility immediately.

According to police sources, the migrants worked as security guards and in brick factories, garments and construction sectors.

“Thousands of them initially had come to Chikkabanavara Railway Station where transport facilities were made to reach Rajasthan,” said the police. “Later, hoping to get transport, many moved to Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station. However, when a few people claiming to be volunteers asked them to go to BIEC, saying transport arrangements will be made from there, workers walked all the way to BIEC.”

However, tired labourers lost their cool when there was no one to listen to their plight at the BIEC; worse, there was hardly anything to eat or drink.

Angered at the false promises, labourers began hurling stones at the police who were on security duty.

Speaking to mediapersons, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, “The state government has been in touch with the Bihar and Uttar Pradesh governments. If those states give us consent to send the labourers, we will immediately arrange a train. Until then, the state government will look after the labourers.”