Coronavirus lockdown pushes BBMP into financial crisis

At a time when the civic body is fighting the novel coronavirus, it finds itself in a terrible financial crunch.

Unable to get the council’s nod for its 2020-21 budget or obtain its vote-on account approval, the BBMP is spending ‘illegally’ on civic works.

Urban Development Department sources said, going by the Karnataka Municipal Corporation (KMC) Act, the BBMP has submitted its budget to the state government after getting the council’s approval. But the ruling party had plans to present its budget in the last week of March, only to crash into the nation-wide lockdown. Neither did the BBMP present a proposal despite having a window till March 31 to get the government approval for its budget or vote-on-account proposal.

BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar had reportedly written to the government to spend 30% of the yet-to-be-presented budget to pay salaries, pension, maintenance, health department bills and other emergencies.

With Rs 9,000 crore as the estimate, the commissioner has sought Rs 3,000 crore, but the government is yet to sanction the money. The commissioner could spend Rs 1 crore without the council’s or the government’s approval.

Blame game

Mayor Goutham Kumar, Deputy Mayor Rammohan Raju and taxation committee chairperson Srinivas had written to the chief secretary on Wednesday seeking a way forward.

“The commissioner should have submitted the 2020-21 budget proposal to

the BBMP’s Standing Committee on Taxation by January 15 and the same should have been submitted before the meeting of the committee in February first week. However, the chief accounts officer, special commissioner (finance) and the commissioner have delayed the submission,” the Mayor said.

The Mayor also told chief secretary that the lockdown to curb Covid-19 was announced when the civic body was preparing the estimates to present

before the council.

“Considering that the BBMP’s new financial year has begun, and the civic body is facing such a crisis for the first time, I request your guidance in safeguarding the fiscal discipline of the BBMP,” the mayor said in his letter.

Video-conferencing

With the council unable to hold its meeting, the civic body is planning to submit the budget via video-conferencing. “Only the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, leaders of the ruling and Opposition parties, the commissioner, key ministers and I will take part in the budget meeting,” L Srinivas, chairperson, Standing Committee on Taxation, told DH, adding that arrangements will be made for corporators to witness the proceedings from their zonal offices.

A senior corporator said it would be improper not to seek the council’s approval on the budget. “According to the KMC Act, the budget must get two-third approval of the council,” he said.