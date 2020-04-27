Coronavirus Lockdown: Special magistrates to monitor sealed areas in Bengaluru

The state government has appointed special executive magistrates for sealed down areas to ensure no untoward incidents happen while containing the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The magistrates were appointed according to Section 21 of CrPC-1973, following which authorities notified the jurisdictional areas to be monitored until the COVID-19 containment exercise is complete. While BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar has been appointed the executive magistrate for the area under the civic body’s jurisdiction, BBMP special commissioner (finance) Dr Basavaraj has been appointed special magistrate to the west zone.

The government also appointed special commissioner (project) Ravikumar Surapur as magistrate to the east and Yelahanka zones, while commissioner (finance) Dr Lokesh has been appointed for the south and Dasarahalli zones. Special commissioner (admin) V Anbukumar has been given in-charge of RR Nagar.

The home department has also appointed eight state administrative officers (KAS) to oversee the implementation of containment orders in nearly 19 BBMP wards.

Some of those officials are given charge of three to four wards, while some others have one or two wards to supervise.