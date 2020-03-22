Coronavirus: PES university live-streams classes to complete syllabus

With the Covid-19 outbreak forcing colleges to shut down their campuses, PES University is live-streaming classes to complete the syllabus in time and get students ready for the exams.

The ‘PESULive’ classes are held for all undergraduate and postgraduate students, where regular classes by teachers from the university are live-streamed to students’ mobile phones.

The university has communicated the timetable of the live classes to students, who can put across their doubts through live chats for the teachers to clarify immediately.

The varsity has also set up a command room to address technical issues during the live classes. “Each class will be of a duration of 40 minutes, much like the regular classes,” PES University vice-chancellor J Surya Prakash told a press conference.

“Students can log in through their mobile phones and attend them,” he said.

Prakash said the varsity is hard-pressed for time since the examinations should be held in May and the syllabus needed to be completed by the end of April.

“With the government ordering the closure of colleges, it has become necessary to make up for the lost time,” he said.

PES University has 8,674 students, of which 6,412 students are attending live classes. Also, about 85 of the 313 faculty members are

involved in conducting live classes. It is uploading video recordings of the classes for students to catch up in case they missed the live sessions.