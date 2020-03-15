Coronavirus: Pharmacies raided for selling sanitisers, masks at high prices

Pharmacies raided for selling sanitisers at high prices

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 15 2020, 00:53am ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2020, 03:05am ist
Representative Image

The Central Crime Branch raided several shops for allegedly selling masks and hand sanitisers at exorbitant rates amid panic and fear over the coronavirus outbreak. 

The police has brought the violation to the notice of the department concerned for further action, the police said. 

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said they acted after receiving complaints that sanitisers and masks were being sold by some pharmacies at high prices. “On Friday, we conducted a special drive across Bengaluru. Of the 210 medical shops, five shop owners were found selling masks and sanitisers at a very high price over the MRP in Jayanagar, Kalasipalyam, Chamrajpet, Mahalakshmi Layout and Sanjaynagar. The department concerned has been informed for further action,” he said.

Sanitisers and masks have been declared essential commodities by the government following the outbreak. 

