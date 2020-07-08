Coronavirus: Pourakarmikas anxious about improper disposal of PPEs

With the rise in Covid-19 cases, the civic body is struggling to grapple with the unscientific disposal of PPE materials that puts sanitation workers at risk.

For the past few weeks, pourakarmikas are complaining about the health risk as they handle unmonitored disposal of masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipment.

On Tuesday, more than 10 pairs of gloves, several masks, visors, and clothing material were found heaped in a garbage pile near the Nagasandra metro station.

“While we don’t have proper protective gear, the amount of garbage, especially discarded masks, has increased exponentially. We reached out to BBMP's special commissioner (D Randeep) for help,” said Nirmala of BBMP Pourakarmika Sangha.

Since the outbreak began, pourakarmikas have received masks and gloves only twice. "I am a firsthand witness to that in Ward 40 and 72. The story is not different in the other wards as I get regular complaints from many of our members," she said.

The sangha, which has over 7,000 members, has expressed concern over the rising Covid cases among pourakarmikas. “There are about 25 confirmed cases and many are worried about continuing work. We have requested the special commissioner to reduce the work hours. Instead of 2 pm, pourakarmikas who start work at 6 am should be able to finish by 11 am,” Nirmala said. Randeep could not be reached for his comment with regard to the working hours.

On the issue of PPEs, Sarfaraz Khan, joint commissioner (Solid Waste Management), BBMP, said civic authorities will not be lenient to anyone disposing of PPEs irresponsibly.

“We have come across such cases,” Khan admitted. “It has become a challenge due to lack of cooperation from citizens. We have instructed our marshals to keep an eye on such violations. We will start booking cases against the violators,” he said.

PPEs for civic workers

Khan said the joint commissioners have been authorised to issue PPEs for civic workers. “There can be no compromise,” he insisted. “The BBMP commissioner has ordered to issue visors along with gloves and masks. The distribution will commence soon,” he said.

Pourakarmikas have been asked to keep out of containment zones, where specially authorised people will pick up the trash, Khan added. “We are regularly in touch with civic workers. Further awareness will be created among them on how to keep safe,” he said.