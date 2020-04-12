Coronavirus: 'Sanjeevini' to sanitise emergency workers in Bengaluru

The KSRTC operationalised its ‘Sarige Sanjeevini’, a scrap bus converted into a sanitiser tunnel, at its central division depot in Shantinagar on Saturday, in an effort to spread awareness among the employees in checking the spread of coronavirus.

Heads of the corporation, including KSRTC managing director Shivayogi C Kalasad, passed through the tunnel and was sprayed with the disinfectant.

In a release, KSRTC said the bus will be deployed for public use in the coming days. As passenger operations have been halted, for now, the Sanjeevini bus will be deployed for police, medical and civic body personnel.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

With regard to the disinfectant solution being used, an official said they have followed recommendations from the World Health Organisation. “We mix one litre of sodium chloride and 200 litre water, which is sprayed through a pressure pump, from head to toe. This is a model adopted at several places in India and the world over,” he said.

Once filled, the bus can sanitise up to 300 people. When the tank is empty, a refill can be facilitated in five minutes as the sodium chloride solution will be ready at hand. The 10-year-old scrap bus, which got a rebirth at a cost of Rs 20,000, will be driven around the city. The corporation has decided to convert more such old buses to add to the fleet of the ‘Sarige Sanjeevini’.