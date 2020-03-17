Coronavirus scare: Enhanced sanitation procedures at KIA

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has stepped up various preventive measures to safeguard and protect the health of passengers and visitors by enhancing cleanliness and hygiene standards across the airport terminal.

BIAL, in an official statement, said it is working with the Airport Health Organisation and the Karnataka State Health Department to facilitate scanning of passengers arriving on all international flights, as of March 3, 2020.

Based on a directive from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and to facilitate a safe airport experience, the Kempegowda International Airport has segregated facilities such as restrooms, elevators, handbag screening, baggage belts and exists for passengers arriving from all the high-risk countries, as identified by the government.

As part of the enhanced cleaning initiatives, all facilities at KIA, including the terminal and kerbs, are sprayed with disinfectant every 12 hours. High-traffic touch points such as the arms of chairs, railings, lift buttons, doorknobs and touch screens, among others, are sanitised manually with a cloth and disinfectant every four hours, BIAL said.

The hand baggage trays at security screening (domestic and international) are sanitised in a continuous process after every use. "Tables at F&B outlets are cleaned each time they are cleared, ensuring that the highest standards of hygiene, cleanliness and sanitation are maintained."

Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are available at over 450 locations within KIA. "Refilling of sanitsers at 450 locations is on round the clock. These areas include the security hold area, departure and arrival gates, offices, check-in counters, information desks, boarding gates, scanning areas, desks and bus lounge boarding gates, among others."

The washrooms at the airport, BIAL said, are cleaned and sanitised on a regular basis, irrespective of the frequency of usage. "Soap and tissue paper are re-stocked round the clock. In addition, face masks and gloves are available at the airport pharmacy and medical waste is disposed in a scientific manner at regular intervals."

All staff areas, including common areas, CISF cabins, cafeterias, project offices, airside and washrooms are equipped with hand sanitisers, as are cars and common pool vehicles. "Offices are cleaned every 24 hours with a disinfectant and surface cleaning."