Coronavirus: Sudha Murty offers help for hospital

Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty has urged the state authorities to vacate a government hospital with 500-700 beds, and offered help in creating the infrastructure necessary to set up a Covid-19 treatment facility.

She made the offer in a letter dated March 12, the day the government announced a plan to convert a 300-bed hospital into a special facility to treat Covid-19.

Stating that private hospitals can't handle the epidemic, she said: "I request you to vacate one government hospital with at least 500-700 beds for the purpose, which requires oxygen lines and pipes. Infosys Foundation will do the civil work and Dr Devi Shetty has agreed to share resources like medical equipment."