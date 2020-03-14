Coronavirus: Sudha Murty offers help for hospital

Coronavirus: Sudha Murty offers help for hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 14 2020, 01:08am ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2020, 03:53am ist
Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty

Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty has urged the state authorities to vacate a government hospital with 500-700 beds, and offered help in creating the infrastructure necessary to set up a Covid-19 treatment facility. 

Follow DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

She made the offer in a letter dated March 12, the day the government announced a plan to convert a 300-bed hospital into a special facility to treat Covid-19. 

Stating that private hospitals can't handle the epidemic, she said: "I request you to vacate one government hospital with at least 500-700 beds for the purpose, which requires oxygen lines and pipes. Infosys Foundation will do the civil work and Dr Devi Shetty has agreed to share resources like medical equipment." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Sudha Murty
Infosys
COVID-19
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Comments (+)
 