Coronavirus: Two of the six receiving plasma therapy in Bengaluru dead, one recovers

Of the six COVID-19 patients who received plasma therapy at Victoria Hospital, two died, one was discharged and three are still recuperating. Doctors attributed the second death to comorbidity.

One of the deceased, a 58-year-old, was given plasma therapy a day before he died, while a 38-year-old woman was discharged on June 6.

The clinical trial covers only 24 patients, 12 of whom have received plasma therapy and 12 have not. Doctors can administer the plasma to six more patients, and they are left with two units of 500 ml donated plasma.

A 58-year-old patient with diabetes, hypertension, cough, and fever for two days was tested positive on May 5. At the time of admission, the patient was breathless and saturation was low.

"He was admitted to the ICU and managed on high flow nasal cannula. More than a month later, on June 12, he was enrolled for plasma therapy. The plasma was given on the same day. His oxygenation worsened, the patient was intubated and put on mechanical ventilation. But hypoxia worsened and the patient had a cardiac arrest and died on June 13,” said Dr Vishal Rao, principal investigator of the clinical trial.

Like the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi, Bengaluru also had success in treating a patient with plasma therapy.

A 38-year-old woman admitted directly to the ICU at Victoria Hospital with severe Covid symptoms, was diabetic with poor sugar control. The woman was put on high flow nasal oxygen, antibiotics, and Covid treatment as per the state protocol. She received convalescent plasma on May 27. Her condition steadily improved since and she was taken off high flow nasal oxygen on June 2 and was sent home on June 6. Hers was the first recovery on account of plasma therapy in Bengaluru.

Cytokine injections

Six healthy volunteers who were enrolled in phase 1 of the clinical trial for injecting cytokine into moderate Covid-19 patients have shown no side effects. Cytokines are a large group of proteins secreted by specific cells of the immune system. "The clinical study report shall be submitted for consideration for the next phase to the Drug Controller General of India by the end of the month,” Rao said. “The next phase is injecting cytokines into moderate Covid patients who consent for treatment with therapy.”