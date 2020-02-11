Corporators elected to two standing committees

Two councillors were elected unopposed to vacant seats in two standing committees of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Monday.
JP Nagar ward councillor Mamata K B Vasudev got elected to accounts committee, while Rajajinagar ward’s G Krishnamurthy became a member of the standing committee for horticulture.
Regional commissioner V P Ikkeri started the proceedings at 11.30 am. According to the rule, at least 86 councillors or one-third of the total number have to be present to conduct the election. Since the number stood at 66, Ikkeri postponed the poll by one hour citing lack of quorum.
When the election process began at 1.35 pm, 98 councillors were present, facilitating the proceedings.
