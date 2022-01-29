Corruption, failures are BJP’s achievements: Siddaramaiah

A day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai celebrated six months in office, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP government saying “failure and corruption” were its only achievements.

Addressing a news conference, Siddaramaiah said the Bommai administration is merely an extension of the one that BS Yediyurappa headed previously. “Corruption and failures are their only achievements. The previous government was corrupt and so is this,” Siddaramaiah said, referring to the kickback allegations levelled by the contractors’ association. “There are no achievements in the last six months or in the last 2.5 years.”

The Congress leader said his party will consider raising corruption issues against the BJP government in the upcoming session of the legislature. “We wanted to raise [corruption] issues in the previous session. Let’s see this time. Since it’s the governor’s address, the sky's the limit and we can raise any issue,” he said.

Giving statistics to elaborate his claims, Siddaramaiah said the BJP had promised to spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore on irrigation if it came to power. “That means Rs 30,000 crore a year. But, this year, the government has spent only Rs 6,300 crore,” he said.

“The government’s achievement book is filled with assurances. Schemes to upgrade 25 district hospitals, facelift for 750 schools by spending Rs 10 lakh each, construction of five lakh homes, creation of Amrit villages...there are many old schemes with new names,” he said. “For example, when we were in power and HK Patil was the RDPR minister, we started Grameen Seva Kendras. Now, that has been named Grama One. Is this an achievement?”

The former chief minister accused the BJP of stopping Congress’ schemes on one hand and starting new ones on the other. “For example, Bommai has started the Raitha Vidyanidhi scholarship scheme by stopping the Vidyasiri scheme that we had started,” he said.

He also mocked the government’s claim of having effectively handled the Covid-19 pandemic. “People died in the second wave as they couldn’t find hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen, ambulance and life-saving drugs. The government is lying by showing 38,000 deaths. According to us, 3.5-4 lakh people have died,” he said.

