Council meet discusses water crisis,Indira canteen food

The poor quality of food in Indira Canteens, water crisis and stray menace were discussed at the BBMP council on Friday.

Muniratna Naidu, Congress MLA, Rajarajeshwarinagar, said Indira Canteens were seeing a reduced footfall due to drop in quality and taste of food. He sought fresh tenders for their maintenance.

"In Rajarajeshwarinagar, the number of people eating from these canteens has come down. It doesn't even touch 100 a day. The quality and taste of food has been compromised,” he said.

Padmanabha Reddy, opposition leader in the city council, said that water scarcity would soon hit people hard.

"About 40% of water is wasted. We should do something before the city turns into another Cape Town,” he said, referring to the South African city which faced severe water crisis last year.

The councillors also urged the palike to look into the stray dog menace in the city.