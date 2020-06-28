Counsellor tests positive, traffic police HQ sealed

The city’s Traffic Management Centre (TMC) has become the latest public installation to be sealed down as it emerged that a woman counsellor has tested positive. The counsellor tested positive on June 18 and has since been taking treatment.

Despite the rapid spread of coronavirus among the ranks of the police force, the top brass decided to seal down TMC only on Saturday. The woman used to counsel police personnel with psychological problems.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

The TMC’s seal down has come a day after the police commissioner’s office was shut after a constable working in the building tested positive.

An order from Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda stated that the TMC will be sealed down till June 30 as per the suggestions of the health department officials. The minimum staff deputed to the control room will continue to function. The delayed action by the top brass has caused consternation among the police rank and file. “There is no use in closing the office after almost 10 days,” said a police constable. “The officer should have taken the decision (to seal down) the same day (the counsellor) tested positive. They have issued the order on a fourth Saturday and the next day is Sunday. No one would be working on these days.”

A head constable working as a gunman for Additional Commissioner of Police (East) S Murugan tested positive for coronavirus and has been taking treatment at the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s ashram at Kanakapura Road.