Couple caused Rs 22L loss to CCD, says FIR

An executive couple is accused of causing a loss of Rs 21.9 lakh to Coffee Day Global Limited.

Tahir Ahmed, 40, and his wife Iffat Mahpara, 30, working in the marketing and brand promotion section, set up an ad agency named Ads Tek Media House to allegedly divert and sell the brand business to other firms.

The Cubbon Park police booked them for cheating and criminal breach of trust after Swarnali Roy, Senior General Manager-Strategic Marketing Alliances, Cafe Coffee Day, filed a complaint on Thursday.

The couple worked at the Vittal Mallya Road outlet of Cafe Coffee Day and is suspected to have been carrying out the fraud since August 2018. The fraud came to light after an audit found that a large sum of money was diverted from the clients' side to the couple's personal bank accounts. The company's rules do not permit employees to have another company in their name, Roy said in the complaint.