Couple found dead in house, gas leak suspected

A couple was found dead at their home in Begur on Monday evening, in what the police suspect is a case of gas leak.

The victims are Nagamani (36), a labourer, and his wife Padmavathi (33), who was working in a garment factory. The couple, natives of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, was living in a rented house in Devarachikkanahalli.

When the couple did not come out of their house till late Monday evening, a neighbour grew suspicious and knocked on the door. When there was no response, he broke open the door to find the bodies.

“A vessel with milk was found on the burner that was still on, but without a flame,” the police said. They suspect that Padmavathi lit the stove to boil milk early morning, but fell asleep without turning it off.

“The milk boiled over and doused the flame, but the gas continued to leak unabated. The couple may have been suffocated to death after inhaling the poisonous gas,” the police said.

The couple had two children, aged 13 and 6, who were staying with their grandparents in Chittoor, the police said.