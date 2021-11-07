Couple, kid get stuck in hospital lift for an hour

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 07 2021, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 04:58 ist
Mohammed Rafi, 41, his wife Asma, 36, and their son Mohammed Thajin. Credit: Special Arrangement

A couple and their four-year-old son were stuck in a lift on the Bowring hospital premises for nearly an hour on Saturday after the machine stopped on the third floor due to a technical snag, officials said. 

Emergency services personnel rescued them by pulling down the lift to the second floor using the space left for servicing. Technicians then opened the lift car door and brought the family out, said Hemanth Kumar K, District Fire Officer (DFO), South. 

Mohammed Rafi, 41, his wife Asma, 36, and their son Mohammed Thajin had come to the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, located on the Bowring hospital premises, for treatment when the lift stopped midway. 

The couple panicked as they didn’t know what to do. Rafi then called the fire emergency helpline around 1 pm, explaining that he, his wife and child had been stuck in the lift for the last 40 minutes. Two officers and four firemen from the Mayo Hall fire station reached the hospital in seven minutes, and quickly carried out the rescue operation, Kumar said.

