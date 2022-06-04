Couple on joyride killed as their sports bike crashes into tree

Couple on joyride killed as their sports bike crashes

A senior officer said Gagandeep failed to control the vehicle at the spot where it curved

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Jun 04 2022, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 04:17 ist
The youths were killed when their bike rammed into a tree at a road curve on Sarjapur Road. Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A youngster and his girlfriend died while going on a joyride to the city outskirts when his sports bike crashed into a tree in the early hours of Friday. 

Citing preliminary investigations, police said 29-year-old Gagandeep B Y, aka Gagan GD aka GD, and his 23-year-old girlfriend Yashashwini died instantly when he lost control of the Ducati 959 Panigale (registration number KA-04-JU-4554) near Hegondanahalli and hit a tree on the left side.

Gagandeep, son of a retired police superintendent, resided in Marathahalli, while Yashashwini lived in Whitefield. Both sustained severe injuries in the accident.

A senior officer said Gagandeep failed to control the vehicle at the spot where it curved. His skull opened in the impact while Yashashwini is suspected to have died due to internal injuries. Police who arrived at the spot, after being informed by passersby, found the couple dead.

Another senior officer said Gagandeep bought the bike just a month ago. He and Yashashwini work in the marketing section of a property developer firm and had been friends for a year.

“We don’t know where exactly the duo had been or where they were heading, but they were riding from the office,” the officer added. The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem.

Sarjapur police have filed a case against Gagandeep and are investigating further. Police quoted passersby as saying that Gagandeep wore a helmet, but they are still looking for pieces of it. They reiterated that both were not under the influence of alcohol.

Gagandeep’s family consists of his parents and a younger sister who is a doctor, while Yashashwini has her father Umesh, mother and a younger sister who is a college student. 

