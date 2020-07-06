Couple's fight ends in death of three-month-old baby girl

A fight between a couple ended up in the death of their three-month-old baby in Bengaluru Rural on Saturday night.

Spandana was the daughter of Srinivas (35) and Janani, residents of Yadavanahalli village in Anekal taluk.

According to the preliminary investigation, on Saturday around 11 pm, the couple had a fight.

In a fit of rage, Srinivas shoved Janani aside. As a result, she lost balance and fell on the 'jolige', a cloth cradle in which the baby was sleeping. Due to the impact, the infant fell to the ground and sustained an injury to her head.

She was rushed to a hospital in Hosur, but she died while undergoing treatment.

Based on the information provided by the hospital and Janani, the jurisdiction Attibele police arrested Srinivas on Sunday.

'It was unintentional'

Srinivas told the police that he had no intention of killing his baby and that he pushed his wife during the fight and she fell on the child.

"We have registered a murder case against him. Srinivas is a driver by profession and the couple hail from Hosur in Tamil Nadu. They had a love marriage and shifted to Yadavanahalli two years ago," an investigating officer said.