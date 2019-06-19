Court slams inaction over temple on road

The high court has expressed displeasure at the "lackadaisical" approach of the BBMP to take action against the encroachment of a public road by a temple in Malleswaram, North Bengaluru.

A man named H N A Prasad has moved the court, urging it to order the BBMP to remove illegal structures from 14th Main Road. He stated that a temple was constructed on the property, which belongs to the BBMP/railways, 25 years ago. The temple has expanded further and encroached upon a public road. The 14th Main Road, which was originally 30 feet wide with a footpath, is now just 21 feet wide because of the encroachments.

Prasad further stated that high traffic during morning and evening peak hours clogs the road. He alleged that the authorities did not act on his representations to stop further construction/expansion of the temple.

The court adjourned the hearing until June 25.