Covaxin shortage hits 70k eligible for second dose

Getting a Covaxin shot is becoming increasingly difficult for the public, with shortage forcing officials to reserve the available jabs for second-dose beneficiaries.

The BBMP had an opening balance of 39,000 Covaxin doses on Friday morning but it had 70,000 people eligible for the second dose as on Thursday. The number will keep increasing as those who wait four weeks after the first dose start lining up for the second jab.

Till date, the BBMP has administered 13,37,910 Covaxin doses out of which 8,08,543 are first-dose recipients and 5,29,357 are second-dose recipients. This means 2,79,186 people are yet to receive the second dose in the city.

Kodagu district, for example, had 4,000 people eligible for the second dose on Friday, but will get only 3,500 doses on Saturday.

District immunisation officer Dr Neelesh M N said that the second-dose vaccination of about 1,800 college students has been planned, and the actual rolling average of how many are due will be known by Monday.

Belagavi district had 31,000 people eligible for the second dose on Friday but it was lucky enough to get 36,000 doses. The additional 5,000 will be used for the first dose.

Over the past week, the BBMP has been receiving supplies only once in three-four days. Earlier, it used to receive the stock once in two days. With Covaxin supplies hit, the government has asked vaccination centres to give priority to second-dose recipients.

Primary health centres (PHCs) are reporting severe shortage.

At Uttarahalli PHC of Bommanahalli zone, there have been instances where Covaxin wasn’t supplied for two days at a stretch. There are 16 PHCs in the zone and doses are distributed

equally.

“In the morning, we get about 15-16 vials (150-160 doses). But it’s over by 1 pm. Those who are awaiting the second jab have to come before 11 am. The shortage has persisted ever since the drive was opened for 18+,” a PHC officer said.

National Health Mission Director Arundathi Chandrasekar had previously said that for the month of August and till September 2, Karnataka will receive 6.12 lakh doses of Covaxin. As far as the private sector goes, they have been allocated 1.94 lakh doses for August, which they have to raise indents for and pay for to procure.

The private sector, on the other hand, has a problem of cost. Priced at Rs 1,410, Covaxin is the most expensive Covid-19 compared to Covishield (Rs 780) and Sputnik (Rs 1,145). Dr Ravindra Ramaiah, head of Suguna Hospital, said he had purchased 2,800 Covaxin doses.

“Since Covishield is cheaper, people are preferring that. The uptake is low and it costs us to stock it as we have to avoid pilferage etc,” he said.