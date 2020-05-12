COVID-19: A third of passengers wore no safety gear

Not everyone aboard a rescue flight to Bengaluru wore masks, face shields or other protective equipment, an alarmed student on the flight noted.

Meghana Manjunath, a landscape architecture student at Sheffield University in London, live-tweeted her experience of travelling to India from Sunday until the flight arrived in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday.

Speaking to DH an hour after she arrived at her hotel, Meghana said a group of passengers were not given protective gear on the flight. “I wasn’t trying to focus on the negatives in my tweets,” she said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“But one of the issues was that a third of the passengers weren’t given masks, gloves or face shields. I realised others had got it when a co-passenger posted it on a WhatsApp group wearing them.”

Those seated in the last 10 or 15 rows were not given the gear, the student noted. “Probably (the authorities) ran out of equipment by the time they reached the last row. I’m not sure if they were given hair caps. Air India had emailed that we will be supplied masks and gloves, but we did not get them,” she said.

Passengers were preoccupied with filling forms, choosing between budget, three-star and five-star hotels and if they needed single or double occupancy. “The latter is helpful for families. I’m in a single-occupancy room,” Meghana said, adding that there was no mention of government quarantine facilities.

Meghana wanted to return around the time of the lockdown.

“Had I stayed on, I would have to pay for my accommodation till September. I had to avoid that,” she said.

Meghana, who is in strict quarantine, waved at her family from the bus as they wanted to see her outside the hotel. “I saw them outside the gate, but didn’t speak to them,” she said.

Confusion over tickets

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 11

This being the first flight, authorities were still ironing out a few issues. “There was confusion on who got the tickets and who missed out,” said Meghana Manjunath, a student in London.

“The Indian High Commission had made two lists on who got the tickets. One was a shortlist and the other was a waitlist of Air India passengers in batches of 30. Some did not receive confirmation, and some were pushed back on to the waitlist. “It is okay for people in London, but for those — say in Scotland, which is 8-10 hours by train — it is difficult without prior notice if they had secured a ticket or not.”