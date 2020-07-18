Covid-19: Bengaluru hospital to get mobile container ICUs

In a first, Karnataka will deploy 10 modular container ICUs on a pilot basis at KC General Hospital in Bengaluru.

These are containers used in the transportation of cargo. Bengaluru-headquartered Rinac India Ltd has turned these containers into ICUs that are mobile in that they can be easily moved around.

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, who inspected these container ICUs on Saturday, said 10 of them will be used at the KC General Hospital in Malleswaram, the constituency he represents.

“These mobile ICUs donated by Rinac will be useful, particularly in times of crisis like Covid-19 or any natural calamities,” Narayan said.

Each of the containers will have five beds. The entry of health officials will be through an airlock whereas patients have a separate door. The ICUs are equipped with cameras to allow remote monitoring so as to limit the exposure of the health personnel.

According to Narayan, these prefabricated modules can be shifted to any location by a trailer. Also, they are airtight and insulated so there is no moisture or heat ingression.