COVID-19: Bilal Bagh to downsize even as organisers slapped with FIRs

The city’s longest-running protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act moved to downsize on Tuesday, even as several organisers were slapped with FIRs over an alleged case of assault.

This comes in the wake of the protest coming under mounting criticism for its refusal to disband in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

The downsizing was seemingly precipitated by a criminal case filed against six people associated with ‘Bilal Bagh’.

In a complaint filed with the Kadugondanahalli police on Sunday, Shamshad Begum (56), a resident of HBR Layout, claimed to have been threatened by the organisers of Bilal Bagh after she asked them not to allow men into the all-women’s protest site.

In her hand-written complaint, she wrote that the organisers had turned abusive. “I stopped (talking to them), but they started threatening me and using bad language,” she said.

She also alleged that early on Sunday morning, at 2.30 am, the organisers physically attacked her. She claimed that when her husband, Kaleem, came to her defence, he was hit on his right hand by a man she identified as Sadiq.

In all, the Kadugondanahalli police filed FIRs against six individuals — Ajaz Shariff, Sadiq, Syed Imran, Warsi Shariff (30), Amreen (30) and a man identified only as Amreen’s brother.

Saqib Idrees (25), a Bilal Bagh organiser unconnected with the incident, denied Begum’s allegations.

“On Sunday, a small group of protesters at the protest site were attacked by a group of petty thugs from the Pillanna Gardens area, who were accompanied by Begum. She was directing the attack,” Idrees said.

As late as Monday, organisers sent a press brief, declaring that they would only break up the protest if Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visited the site.