COVID-19: BU campus closed to walkers, joggers from today

Walkers and joggers will be barred from Bangalore University’s Jnanabharathi campus starting Saturday as the varsity tries to check the spread of COVID-19 while trying to resume academic activities.

Teaching and non-teaching staff at the university resumed work on May 5, a day after the lockdown was relaxed.

The BU campus, located along Mysuru Road in western Bengaluru, has lots of greenery and attracts both morning and evening walkers. Although the campus is not a public place, people can use the road that crisscrosses it and links Nagarabhavi and the surrounding areas to Mysuru Road.

BU Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal said: “At this moment, the safety of our employees is paramount. We are putting up awareness boards at important places on the campus.” He requested the visitors to maintain social distance and hygiene on the campus.

He said many people continued to use the campus during the first two phases of the lockdown. “Despite repeated warnings by our security personnel and home guards, members of the public continued to enter the campus. Now as our employees have resumed the work, this public entry poses threat. We are banning the public entry into the campus for walking and jogging purposes,” Venugopal said.

The campus is spread over almost one thousand acres and it’s difficult to control public access. “But this time, we have to bring in stringent measures,” he added.

The ban on jogging and walking will also apply to the staff living on the campus. “Not just the public, even our staff are not allowed to roam unnecessarily within the campus. We have given clear instructions to security personnel about this,” explained Venugopal.

The vice-chancellor said the cleaning staff had found some discarded masks on the campus. “This is a threat to our staff. Considering all these issues, we have decided to ban the entry of the public,” he added.

The public road inside the campus will not be closed, however. “We cannot restrict vehicular movement as it is a public road but the entrance from Gandhi Bhavan/National Law School has been closed. Only the entrance gates from Mysuru Road and the Outer Ring Road will be open to traffic. BU employees must carry ID cards,” Venugopal said.