Covid-19: Criminal case against Bengaluru hospitals refusing patients

Private hospitals refusing Covid or non-Covid patients will face criminal cases, warned Revenue Minister and Vice-Chairman of Karnataka Disaster Management Authority R Ashoka.

Speaking after meeting more than 70 corporators, Ashoka said he had instructed BBMP commissioner to issue a circular stating that if any private hospitals refuse to take the patients, they will be charged with a criminal case, and also will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act.

"Covid patients need not go to the hospital directly. If they test positive, BBMP and health officials will visit the house and bring them to hospitals or care centres in ambulances. Till then they should not come out but stay at home, the minister said.

Clearing the confusion on signing an agreement, Ashoka said the patients need not sign an agreement, and if any hospitals are following such procedure, the minister warned them to stop it, or else face action.