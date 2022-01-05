No bus services for public use on weekends in Bengaluru

Covid-19 curbs: Bengaluru suspends bus services for public on weekends

Bus services will continue for personnel engaged in essential services and exempted activities

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 05 2022, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 16:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

Amid the spread of Covid-19, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation has announced that it is suspending bus services on weekends for public use.

However, the state government said that bus services will continue for personnel engaged in essential services and exempted activities.

The suspension of services follows the Karnataka government imposing weekend curfew for w=two weeks.

