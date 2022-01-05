Covid-19 curbs: Bengaluru suspends bus services for public on weekends

Amid the spread of Covid-19, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation has announced that it is suspending bus services on weekends for public use.
However, the state government said that bus services will continue for personnel engaged in essential services and exempted activities.
Just In: BMTC suspends bus services on Saturdays and Sundays in Bengaluru till Jan 15/16 in view of Weekend Curfew.
Only 10% of its services to be operated for persons in essential service sectors, patients and attendants etc@DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/5Lc25xnskJ
— Chiranjeevi Kulkarni (@cksaysso) January 5, 2022
The suspension of services follows the Karnataka government imposing weekend curfew for w=two weeks.
