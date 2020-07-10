Covid-19: Fever clinics in all 198 wards of city

With a surge in cold-related diseases, the BBMP has opened fever clinics in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and referral clinics in all its 198 wards. These clinics will collect swab samples and refer the patients to hospitals.

As the city began to witness Covid-19 cases in April, the civic body opened the fever clinics that tested people symptomatic of fever, cold, cough, throat itching, and breathlessness. They functioned as connected centres to find out if a person has an infection. Though only a handful walked into these clinics in the initial days, their numbers increased by thousands. Since April, the clinics have tested nearly 20,000 people.

BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the fever clinics have been extended to all the wards due to the spike in cold and other related symptoms.