COVID-19: Flood of people from TN, AP worries officials at interstate border

At a time the number of COVID-19 patients without primary contacts or travel history is rising in Karnataka, officials monitoring the vehicles crossing into Karnataka border from neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu said the system was too weak to keep track of a huge number of people transiting through the state.

Bengaluru has two major entry points for people from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh at Attibele and Hoskote. An official at Attibele checkpost said that nearly 15000 people entered Bengaluru through the checkpoint over the last two days. “We have counted about 9500 persons transiting through states carrying pass with destinations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan in the last two days. We can only hope that they don’t stop and interact with people on the way,” he said.

A senior official in the Bangalore Urban deputy commissioner’s office said that 2200 people have come from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh to various places in Karnataka. “We stamped 1200 people on Saturday and about 1000 on Friday after medical check. We have not come across any symptomatic persons,” he said.

The number of people entering the state is set to increase in the coming days as the neighbouring states issue transit passes. “These persons will be home quarantined for 14 days during which those developing any COVID-19 symptoms will be shifted to hospitals. Additional attention will be given to those in the vulnerable group,” a health official in the district office said.

An official who was at the check post, however, said that the system in place was not enough to keep track of all the incoming crowds at a time neighbouring states are seeing a high number of COVID-19 cases.

“The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu is nearing 6500 and officials there are struggling to trace primary and secondary contacts. We are apprehensive of superspreaders in this crowd. Besides, the number of asymptomatic patients is also increasing. With the present system, we can’t track the people. Even the ink that was used to stamp their arms on Friday evening was not indelible. It can be erased with a simple wash,” he said.