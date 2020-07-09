Covid-19: Kalasipalyam, City markets to remain sealed till July 31

Kalasipalyam, City markets sealed till July 31

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 09 2020, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 02:11 ist
The BBMP commissioner has issued order to seal down KR Market and Kalasipalya markets till July 31 following increase of COVID cases in the city. Credit: DH Photo

The seal down of the KR Market and Kalasipalyam markets has been extended till July 31 following an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Earlier, BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar had ordered closing the markets for 15 days, from June 22. However, owing to the rise in the number of cases, the chief secretary has now directed Kumar to keep the markets shut till July 31.

Bengaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
KR Market
Kalasipalyam

