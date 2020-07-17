Covid-19 patient ends life at Bengaluru's KC General hospital

A 60-year-old woman with novel coronavirus allegedly killed herself inside the Covid ward of KC General hospital in the early hours of Friday. She is the fourth patient to end her life in the hospital since April.

The deceased woman is a resident of Mariyappanapalya near Jnanabarathi in West Bengaluru.

She was found hanging to the window grill in the passage of Covid ward with her saree around 5 am.

According to police, the woman was admitted to the hospital on July 1, she reportedly responded well to the treatment and was near recovery.

The deceased woman's son was infected first and was admitted to the same hospital, later she too tested positive. Her son was discharged on July 11.

Police suspect that the woman was depressed after she contracted the virus and hence took the extreme step. An investigating officer said that a few doctors were about to inform the woman of her discharge date today but she took her life before that. Doctors were waiting for another test report to discharge her.

Her body will be subjected to autopsy according to standard Covid-19 procedures. A case of unnatural death has been taken up by Malleswaram police, further investigation is on.



On July 11, a 70-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself in the toilet at Victoria Hospital's Covid ward.

On June 26, a similar incident was reported in the same hospital. A 60-year-old woman hung herself in the toilet. Her son, daughter-in-law and grandson were also admitted at the hospital for the infection.

In April, a 50-year-old man undergoing treatment at the Covid ward in Victoria hospital had killed himself by jumping from the building.