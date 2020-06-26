Covid-19 patient kills herself in Bengaluru hospital

Covid-19 patient kills herself in Bengaluru's KC General hospital

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Jun 26 2020, 09:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 10:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A 60-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19 positive and was undergoing treatment has allegedly taken her own life by hanging herself in the bathroom of the Covid ward in KC General hospital.

The incident reportedly took place Thursday night, around 2.30 am. The patient informed the Covid ward staff that she needed to relieve herself and went into the bathroom. As she didn't come out for some time, the staff suspected something was amiss and rushed to the bathroom, only to find her hanging.

Shashi Kumar N, deputy commissioner of police (North) said that the woman was admitted to the hospital on June 18, her condition was not so critical. However, she was disturbed as her son, daughter-in-law and grandson were also coronavirus patients and were admitted to the same hospital. The commissioner said that likely seemed to be the main reason behind this extreme investigation, based on preliminary investigation.

The woman lived with her family in Rajagopalnagar in North Bengaluru and was a native of Kunigal in Tumakuru district. Malleswaram police have registered a case citing unnatural death, further investigation is on.

In April, a 50-year-old man undergoing treatment at the Covid-19 ward at Victoria hospital had also killed himself by jumping from the building.

