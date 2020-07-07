Covid-19 patients at care centre complain of unhygienic toilets

Asymptomatic Covid patients housed in GKVK girls’ hostel have complained about unhygienic and stinking bathrooms and lack of security. According to BBMP officials, 720 Covid asymptomatic patients are housed in the girls’ hostel after shifting MSc agriculture and research scholars to boys’ hostel last week.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

In Samruddhi PG girls’ hostel on the campus, there are 85 rooms in a five-story building. Each floor has 17 rooms with four bathrooms, four toilets. Each room can accommodate only two patients. Another block has two floors with 48 rooms and three beds in each room and three bathrooms and four toilets on each floor.

Patients housed in the hostel complain that toilets are not being cleaned.

“There is a compound wall and gates are locked from outside. But no security guard can be seen at the gates, and so the patients can easily escape from the palace if they wish to,” said one of the patients.

‘Treat it as your home’

Sarfaraz Khan, joint commissioner SWM and health, BBMP, said the civic body and the state government are doing their best to handle the situation and to provide facilities to COVID patients.

“The patients should treat Covid care centres as their house. Due to fear of Covid, cleaning staff are not coming and the security guard is scared to stand at the gate. Even the doctors are not available. So patients at the CCC should adjust during their stay, he said.