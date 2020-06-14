COVID-19 positive rate high among primary contacts of patients in Bengaluru

The positivity rate among the primary contacts of Covid-19 patients is high in Bengaluru Urban since authorities are not testing all the contacts, an expert analysis has found.

The analysis of the data on the COVID-19 trends released by the state war room, conducted by an expert committee member, also revealed that contact tracing needs to improve in the district.

On Friday, the bulletin from the BBMP’s COVID-19 war room showed the civic body has identified 1,935 primary contacts, 1,343 of whom have completed quarantine, while 592 (31%) are still under active quarantine.

As on Saturday, Bengaluru had 648 positive cases, of which 319 are active, 30 have died and 299 have been discharged.

Expert epidemiologist Dr Giridhar Babu said as days pass, the positivity rate is coming up in the case of primary contacts in Bengaluru.

"The peak was on May 31, with 11.1% positivity among the primary contacts tested. The positivity rate among primary contacts is high in Bengaluru, possibly because we are not testing all the contacts. When you test more people, the denominator becomes big and test positivity (TP) goes down. When it is low, TP is high. So, we need to increase contact tracing,” Babu told DH.

In the rest of Karnataka, the test positive cases have gone up only by 5.3% in primary contacts. ILI cases are also high in Bengaluru compared to the rest of Karnataka.

"The number of ILI cases tested in Bengaluru is showing a declining trend with an occasional spike in positivity. The positivity in the ILI category shows an uneven pattern for the tests conducted in the rest of Karnataka. Out of nearly 40,000 tests done in the rest of Karnataka in this group, the positivity has been just 0.1%,” said Babu.

He said the resources used to test the ILI group in the rest of Karnataka should be used to test people with international travel history.