Covid-19 second wave nips floriculture's reflowering efforts in the bud, farmers forced to destroy crop

The Covid-19 pandemic has left floriculturists and traders across the state in severe distress. Despite the government allowing the sale of flowers, the blanket ban on religious ceremonies like marriages and other functions as well as closure of places of worship have inflicted severe losses on both the farmers and traders.

The traders in Bengaluru have estimated that the second wave-induced lockdown has triggered losses amounting to Rs 1 crore per month on an average.

The sudden fall in demand has left many farmers in the lurch, forcing some of them to destroy the crop. The inter-state transportation of flowers for various industries has come to a standstill due to restrictions along the border. Several farmers told DH that the industry endured a loss of Rs 400 crore to Rs 500 crore due to lockdown in the first wave.

“The markets exhibited signs of recovery by October-November and we were gaining ground. Buoyed by it, many of us restarted cultivation of flowers on thousands of hectares of area across Karnataka. With summer being a big season for weddings and temple fairs, 60 per cent of the flower industry’s sales would have happened from March to May,” said a farmer from Doddaballapur.

Flowers such as roses, carnation, gerbera, chrysanthemum, marigold, jasmine and tuberose are harvested during this time, according to farmers from Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur and Kolar, which account for more than 40 per cent area under floriculture.

Srikanth from Tubugere, who grows flowers on 35 hectares, said restrictions on weddings had hugely impacted the industry. “This is the season of weddings and flowers are in great demand. Due to the lockdown, we are not able to even procure operating costs now (labour, pesticides, water and power), let alone profits,” he said. Prakash, a floriculturist from Pandavapura in Mandya, said, “Flowers need to be plucked every day. Otherwise, the new buds do not come. But a kilogram of flowers now fetches you Rs 3 to Rs 5, which is not even enough to pay the labourers. Hence, many of us are letting the crop wither away in the field.”

M Vishwanath, joint director of horticulture, said, “There is at least some kind of movement of flowers in the local markets, but there is no connectivity to send them to other states. The demand has dropped due to restrictions on weddings and functions and the closing of places of worship. We will be able to get a clearer picture of the impact in the next 10 days.” The 6 am-10 am window for the public to buy essential goods has also made it tough for traders to sell flowers at local markets.

Rafi, a floriculturist from Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapur district, said, “If we start at 6 am from the village, it requires at least an hour to reach the market in Bengaluru. As we are supposed to return by 10 am, we sell the flowers for whatever rate that is offered. If a farmer does not get a good price, he cannot even bring them back or store them in a cool place.”

With news about the possible third wave, the industry is clueless about the future, till Diwali.