COVID-19: Shilube Betta religious programme cancelled

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 21 2020, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 17:25 ist
Representative image (iStock Photo)

In the wake of the the COVID-19 outbreak, all religious activities on the 5th Sunday of Lent, scheduled on March 29 at Mount Annamma (Shilube Betta), Uttarahalli Hobli, Arehalli have been cancelled.

Father S Bartholomew, Parish Priest of St Antony's Church, Uttarahalli stated in a release that various religious ceremonies that were scheduled to be performed on March 29 at Mount Annamma (Shilube Betta) are cancelled.

The religious activites at Arehalli, Shilube Betta have a history of 200 years. Lakhs of devotees participate in the event.

 

