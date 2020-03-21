COVID-19: Shilube Betta religious programme cancelled

In the wake of the the COVID-19 outbreak, all religious activities on the 5th Sunday of Lent, scheduled on March 29 at Mount Annamma (Shilube Betta), Uttarahalli Hobli, Arehalli have been cancelled.

Father S Bartholomew, Parish Priest of St Antony's Church, Uttarahalli stated in a release that various religious ceremonies that were scheduled to be performed on March 29 at Mount Annamma (Shilube Betta) are cancelled.

The religious activites at Arehalli, Shilube Betta have a history of 200 years. Lakhs of devotees participate in the event.