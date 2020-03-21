Covid-19 suspect fled hospital, brought back from his village

A 67-year-old man, who was admitted to an isolation ward of a hospital near the airport on Friday, escaped to his native village near Coimbatore the same night. However, he was traced and brought back to the city on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that the man landed at the Kempegowda International Airport from Australia on Friday. Following the thermal screening at the airport, he was taken to the nearby hospital designated to check Covid-19 suspects. After undergoing various tests and examinations, he was admitted to the hospital and told he had to be under observation for 14 days.

But the suspect managed to give the slip and left for Coimbatore in the night, the officer said. Noticing his absence, the hospital staff alerted the Devanahalli police, who tracked him down and brought him back to the city.

The police are looking into how he travelled and whom he interacted with during his journey to Coimbatore.