COVID-19 suspect brought back after fleeing to village

Covid-19 suspect fled hospital, brought back from his village

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 21 2020, 23:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 02:37 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

A 67-year-old man, who was admitted to an isolation ward of a hospital near the airport on Friday, escaped to his native village near Coimbatore the same night. However, he was traced and brought back to the city on Saturday. 

A senior police officer said that the man landed at the Kempegowda International Airport from Australia on Friday. Following the thermal screening at the airport, he was taken to the nearby hospital designated to check Covid-19 suspects. After undergoing various tests and examinations, he was admitted to the hospital and told he had to be under observation for 14 days. 

But the suspect managed to give the slip and left for Coimbatore in the night, the officer said. Noticing his absence, the hospital staff alerted the Devanahalli police, who tracked him down and brought him back to the city.

The police are looking into how he travelled and whom he interacted with during his journey to Coimbatore. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Bengaluru Metro cuts running time

COVID-19: Bengaluru Metro cuts running time

COVID-19 forces online wedding for UP couple

COVID-19 forces online wedding for UP couple

How to not kill your kids during coronavirus lockdown

How to not kill your kids during coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus: Will the Tokyo Olympics open?

Coronavirus: Will the Tokyo Olympics open?

 