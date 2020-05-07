COVID-19: Trucker’s wife, son test positive, officials scramble to dispel contact rumours

P654, a 45-year-old trucker in Mangammanapalya who works for an e-commerce website and tested positive on Tuesday, also saw his 40-year-old wife (P677) and 25-year-old son (P678) test positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Rumours flew thick and fast about who had infected and how he got infected. The medical officers are verifying every story that is doing the rounds, one of them being that he was the source of infection for the Hongasandra cluster, which they have debunked.

Dr Yashaswini K R, Medical Officer, Bommanahalli PHC, part of the primary and secondary contact tracing team, said: “Neither is P654 the source of infection in P419, the index patient in the Hongasandra cluster (a scrap dealer from Bihar) nor is P419 the source of infection in P654. We have investigated their travel history. The two did not cross paths.”

Dr Krishnappa B K, Konanakunte PHC medical officer who is leading the contact tracing team, said: “Even our special commissioner spoke to P419 to verify if P654 is the source of infection. P419 said he was tired and cannot recollect any more. The challenge that the health staff has is getting these patients to talk about their travel and contact history.”

“Thankfully, since the son is well educated and works in a reputed company, he can understand our predicament. He has revealed that his father mostly travelled to states like Kerala but did not do local travel. So, we are not able to establish that he went to Hongasandra to collect scraps or that he was approached by P419 to supply scraps,” Krishnappa said.

The medical officer said their challenges are three-pronged: one, to contain the spread, two, to quarantine primary and secondary contacts, three, to get patients to retrace their footsteps with clarity.

“We have done everything short of cuddling them. They do not understand the seriousness of contact tracing in containing the spread,” Krishanppa said.