COVID-19: Two more pvt hospitals shut in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Urban district administration on Sunday ordered the closure of two more private hospitals after it emerged they had treated COVID-19 patients.

Based on the report of Bengaluru Urban District Health Officer Dr G Srinivas, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G C Shivamurthy directed Shekhar Hospital, located along Bull Temple Road in Basavanagudi, to close its operations for 15 days.

Another healthcare facility, North Bangalore Hospital, located in Kalyan Nagar, was closed on Saturday after a patient died of COVID-19 there. During the investigation, officials discovered that the deceased patient had visited another hospital in HBR Layout. “We have directed the Sakaria Hospital to close operations,” Dr Srinivas said.

Shekhar Hospital was shut down after a patient who was admitted with Influenza-like Illness (ILI) condition tested positive for COVID-19. “The patient who had been treated at the hospital for four days tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Hence, we directed the hospital to close down for 15 days,” Dr Srinivas said.

A total of 15 primary contacts, including doctors and staff of the hospital, have been identified, and efforts are on to trace the secondary contacts, an official from the district administration said.

Sources in the health department said the patient submitted a fake address proof at the time of admission and hid the fact that he was from the Padarayanapura locality. All doctors and staff at the hospital have been asked to remain under quarantine, according to officials.

HBR Layout a containment zone

Meanwhile, after a 58-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Kalyan Nagar, authorities on Sunday added the HBR Layout ward to the list of containment zones in the city.

With this, 19 wards in Bengaluru now come under the containment zone. However, the Rajarajeswari Nagar ward is likely to be contained on Monday provided there is no fresh case there.

In all, as many as 149 wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have not reported any COVID-19 cases till date. As of Sunday, Padarayanapura with 47 cases and Hongasandra with 38 cases had the highest number of cases.

As far as the BBMP jurisdiction is concerned, a total of 182 people have been infected so far, including 65 women, while seven people have died. A total of 86 people have been discharged, and another 88 are being treated at designated isolation hospitals across Bengaluru.