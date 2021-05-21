Covid impact: Kengeri metro line won't open before July

Namma Metro’s Kengeri line under Phase 2 is unlikely to be opened to the public before July in view of the pandemic, the BMRCL said on Thursday.

The 7.53-km Mysuru Road-Kengeri stretch was earlier planned to be opened in June.

“We had planned to complete the work by June 20 but it may be delayed by 25 days,” said Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Department, Rakesh Singh, who is also the managing director of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

While work on the line has been completed fully, the five stations on the stretch are 90% to 95% complete, Singh stated. The last station is 75% to 80% complete.

The line has stations at Nayandahalli, RR Nagar, Jnanabharati, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri.

Singh averred that all the works would be completed “if everything goes according o the plan”. The second wave of the pandemic is, however, making things difficult. Labour shortage is one of the reasons. “We want to apply for inspection (by the commissioner of railway safety) by June 20,” he said.

Singh’s straight talk on a July opening for the Kengeri line came hours after his office released a statement sticking to the June deadline. The clarification came after Singh reviewed the progress of the work.

Nayandahalli, RR Nagar and Jnanabharathi stations will have parking facilities for public vehicles. The Kengeri Bus Terminal station will have two-level parking with bus bays on both sides.

All stations will have a road-crossing facility for the public, except the Kengeri Bus Terminal which is located off the road. A foot overbridge to connect the adjacent BMTC Bus Depot and for road-crossing would be built later, the statement said.

The Kengeri line in the city will be the first to get QR code-enabled payments at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System. The AFC gates will be compatible with the national common mobility card.

The maximum fare from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri would be Rs 56. The fare from Kengeri to Silk Institute would be Rs 60.

The BMRCL hopes the Kengeri line will bring an additional daily ridership of 75,000. This estimate was made before the pandemic.