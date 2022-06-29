Covid-19: Fresh guidelines issued for schools, offices

Covid spike: Fresh guidelines issued for schools, offices

Revised guidelines

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 29 2022, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 04:36 ist
The guideline also states that apartment complexes with three to five cases in a floor are considered small clusters and symptomatic individuals on the particular floor are to be tested. Credit: PTI Photo

The Health and Family Welfare Department has issued revised guidelines for apartment complexes, educational institutions and offices, following steady raise in Covid cases in the city.

Accordingly, in case of apartment complexes, the swimming pools, club houses and other common recreational areas are to be closed till the last Covid patient recovers, after which they are to be sanitised and used. However, towers or floors need not be sealed down.

That apart, house maids may be allowed to enter the complexes, provided they are below the age of 60 and healthy without any symptoms of Covid. They shall wear an N 95 mask while at work. 

Also read | Bengaluru: Covid hospitalisations up, but recovery in three days

The guideline also states that apartment complexes with three to five cases in a floor are considered small clusters and symptomatic individuals on the particular floor are to be tested. If more than five cases are detected then all symptomatic individuals in the particular block or tower should be tested. All symptomatic individuals in a apartment complex are to be tested if more than 15 cases are reported.

In cases of offices, educational institutions, and schools, the department has mandated use of masks by all the individuals. Anyone with symptoms should go in for RAT testing and if positive, they should isolated themselves and follow all protocols.

If RAT is negative, then they should give sample for RT-PCR, isolate and await results of the test and act accordingly. If someone tests positive, primary contacts who are symptomatic shall be tested by RAT and if positive shall be isolated and managed as per protocol.

In case of cluster outbreaks, all the symptomatic individuals should be tested for the virus. The revised guidelines are based on the recent recommendations by the Technical Advisory Committee.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Serena Williams returns to singles tennis at Wimbledon

Serena Williams returns to singles tennis at Wimbledon

Pro-Macron MP becomes France's first woman speaker

Pro-Macron MP becomes France's first woman speaker

How are coalitions in states performing: A closer look

How are coalitions in states performing: A closer look

In Pics | Meet Mr Happy Face, world's 'ugliest dog'

In Pics | Meet Mr Happy Face, world's 'ugliest dog'

To marry her love, 'she' is turning into 'he' in UP

To marry her love, 'she' is turning into 'he' in UP

In Pics | Lesser known facts about Pallonji Mistry

In Pics | Lesser known facts about Pallonji Mistry

 