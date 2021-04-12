Covid surge: Ugadi shoppers start thinning at markets

The rising number of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru seems to have taken the sheen out of festive shopping with commercial establishments complaining about low footfall in markets just two days before Ugadi.

Last year, the markets were allowed to remain open briefly amid the lockdown, leading to a rise in the prices of flowers, fruits and vegetables for the annual festival of harvest. But this year, there has been a significant drop in the crowds thronging the shops.

To avoid crowding, authorities have opened smaller markets at Malleswaram, Yeshwantpur, Banashankari, Gandhi Bazaar, Indiranagar and KR Puram. The footfall has, however, remained low.

At KR Market, the city’s biggest, despite the widespread fears last year, the sales were good in the days running up to Ugadi, said Manjunath, a flower vendor. This time around, things have hardly changed, he added.