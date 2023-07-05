Covid warrior Dr Asima Banu is BMCRI principal

Dr Asima Banu, who has served at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) for 23 years, took charge as the institute’s principal on Wednesday.

Asima was widely appreciated for her work as the nodal officer of the Covid ward at the Trauma Care Centre, Victoria Hospital, in 2020.

Having finished her undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at BMCRI in the 1990s, she took charge as a faculty member in the microbiology department in 2000.

Since then she has served in various positions, including as quality in-charge and infection control officer, head of the microbiology department at Bowring Hospital, convenor of the medical education unit, and nodal officer of the simulation and skills centre at BMCRI.