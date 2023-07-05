Covid warrior Dr Asima Banu is BMCRI principal

Covid warrior Dr Asima Banu is BMCRI principal

Asima was widely appreciated for her work as the nodal officer of the Covid ward at the Trauma Care Centre, Victoria Hospital, in 2020.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2023, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 04:54 ist
Asima was widely appreciated for her work as the nodal officer of the Covid ward. Credit: Special Arrangement

Dr Asima Banu, who has served at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) for 23 years, took charge as the institute’s principal on Wednesday.

Asima was widely appreciated for her work as the nodal officer of the Covid ward at the Trauma Care Centre, Victoria Hospital, in 2020.

Having finished her undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at BMCRI in the 1990s, she took charge as a faculty member in the microbiology department in 2000.

Since then she has served in various positions, including as quality in-charge and infection control officer, head of the microbiology department at Bowring Hospital, convenor of the medical education unit, and nodal officer of the simulation and skills centre at BMCRI.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

bmcri
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

 