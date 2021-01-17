Crash with stationary tanker breaks biker's skull

A 31-year-old biker was killed after his two-wheeler crashed into a stationary milk tanker on the Outer Ring Road late on Friday night, Rajajinagar traffic police said.

Shiva Kumar was riding a Royal Enfield to Kamalanagar from Jalahalli at the time of the accident around 11.45 pm. As he reached the Laggere bridge on the ORR, he tried overtaking a vehicle but ended up crashing into the tanker that was stationed there without its parking lights switched on.

The tanker driver had apparently pulled in to relieve himself. The crash was so intense that it broke Kumar’s skull, and he died instantly. While police have found a half-helmet that Kumar was believed to have been carrying, they aren’t certain if he had put it on. But even if had used it, that would have been of little help, according to police.

Police seized the tanker (registration number KA 53/B 9579) and detained the driver on Saturday.

Kumar was a manager at a store that sells Maruti spare parts in Jalahalli. He is survived by wife and two children. The family took his body to their hometown Kunigal for the final rites, police said.