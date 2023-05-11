Creative outreach: Supporters think outside the box

The supporters of various parties got creative and tried various methods to encourage citizens to cast their vote.

The supporters and booth workers, in some of the constituencies, went around wearing T-shirts with the serial number of the candidate embossed on it. They were careful not to use the candidate’s or party name.

The serial numbers, they said, would help reach out to the voters better and was not a violation of the model code of conduct. It was subtle way to tell the voters what number to look out for, they said.

Read | Mandate 2023: Parties jittery over hung Assembly scenario

In a few other areas, supporters went around carrying dummy Electronic Voting Machines machines, trying to woo citizens to vote for their candidate.

In KR Puram constituency, supporters of some political parties were seen walking around the polling booths with dummy EVMs sporting their candidate's photo.

"We got these custom-made and I think it is our last chance to urge the voters to choose the right candidate. These are small, battery-operated dummy machines. The only picture on it is that of the candidate we support. We did this to eliminate confusion among the voters," Thyagaraja R, a volunteer with a political party, told DH.