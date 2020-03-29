Crowds disregard rules; efforts to open markets at grounds backfire

Disregarding social distancing rules to prevent the COVID-19 spread, people turned up in hundreds at the markets at BBMP playgrounds and created confusion.

The chaos defeated the purpose of the civic body shifting the claustrophobic markets to spacious playgrounds.

Following a BBMP order on Friday to shift the vegetable markets to playgrounds, civic workers marked circles and enclosures designating slots for traders and buyers.

But the public on Saturday morning ignored the rules and crowded around the vendors. At the National College Grounds, people wandered without a care about the

contagion. Even as the police watched helplessly, the crowds swelled as business picked up.

Business only till 10 am

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

But BBMP workers allowed vendors to do business only up to 10 am. Despite the massive turnout, vendors reported poor sales and blamed it on the lack of parking facilities.

Nataraj, a vendor from Herohalli, felt social distancing could have been implemented easily at KR Market, which has better facilities. “No toilets or drinking water at this ground. We would have sold all the vegetables by 9 am at KR Market, but here we could not sell

even half by 10 am.”

BBMP chief B H Anil Kumar said the traders agreed to shift the market to the National College Grounds late on Friday and actually shifted their stock in the night. “Our staff barely had time to do the markings,” he said, insisting that no trading will be allowed until

the infrastructure is ready.

The state held a high-level meeting with officials of the departments of agriculture, horticulture and cooperation and BBMP to discuss alternative plans. Officials decided to shift the Kalasipalya market to Singena Agrahara on Hosur Road where the BBMP will provide the infrastructure in a day. The Yeshwantpur wholesale market will also be shifted to Dasanapura on Tumakuru Road.