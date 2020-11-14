CRS to inspect Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura metro line on Nov 18, 19

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) will inspect the extended metro line between Yelachenahalli and Anjanapura on November 18 and 19, setting the stage for the inauguration of the Reach 4B of Namma Metro Phase 2.

Reliable sources told DH that the CRS, Southern Circle, who is also the commissioner for metro rail safety (CMRS), will conduct the statutory inspection of the 6/29 km Reach 4B section on the two days. A detailed assessment of the infrastructure, including the civil, signalling and telecommunication and others, will be carried out in the following days.

If all the systems, including train safety and passenger safety systems, are found to have met the safety standards, the CRS is expected to approve the operation of trains for the public or commercial operations in a week.

"There are instances where the metro lines get approval within a matter of three days if all the systems are found satisfactory. As safety assessment is a serious issue, there is no deadline fixed for CMRS. It is left to his discretion. He can approve it in three days or weeks," sources told DH.

To a question, BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth, however, refused to comment on the date of the inspection. "It is true that the inspection will take place shortly. We are hopeful of by the end of November we will be ready for commissioning the line," he said.

Another source, however, said the commissioning of the railway line also depends on the convenience of the political leaders at the state and central governments. "This is a joint project of the state and the Centre. Naturally, we need to invite ministers and leaders from both governments. Considering the pandemic, the details of the inauguration event need to be thrashed out after obtaining the clearance from the CRS," the source said.

Snapshot:

* Trains services between RV Road and Yelachenahalli Stations of Green Line will be suspended on November 17, 18, 19.

* BMRCL said the closure of train services was necessary to facilitate 'pre-commissioning' works of the extended Green Line (Reach 4B).

* Train services will be available only between Nagasandra and RV Road from 7 am to 9 pm during the three days. Normal train services on Green Line will resume at 7 am on November 20.

* Train services on the Purple Line will not be affected.