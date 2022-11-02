Crypto fraud: Bengaluru conman cheats youth of Rs 5 lakh

A 21-year-old youth lost Rs 5 lakh to a conman who promised to buy him cryptocurrency and help him get high returns.

In his complaint to the Byatarayanapura police, Manoj Gowda, a resident of Tilak Nagar, said the conman claimed to be a chartered accountant and identified him as Srinivas.

Gowda told the police he met Srinivas in April and the two became friends. Srinivas told him he had invested in cryptocurrency, which fetched him good returns. He encouraged Gowda to invest in cryptos as well.

Convinced by Srinivas’ assertions, Gowda paid him Rs 5 lakh at a hotel near the Satellite Bus Stand at Mysuru Road. Srinivas told him the value of cryptocurrency had fallen at that time and Gowda would rake in good profits. He assured him he would buy cryptocurrency on Gowda’s behalf, but did not do it.

A few days later, when Gowda asked him about the delay in buying cryptocurrency, Srinivas gave excuses and assured he would buy it within days. But until October 31, Srinivas did not buy any cryptocurrency in Gowda’s name.

Based on Gowda’s complaint, the Byatarayanapura police have registered a case of cheating and under the Information Technology Act, and efforts are on to nab Srinivas.